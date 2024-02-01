Huntington Ingalls: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $274 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.90.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.27 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $681 million, or $17.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.