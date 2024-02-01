Hub Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $985 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.5 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $5 billion.

