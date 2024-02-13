Howmet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $236 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $236 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $765 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.