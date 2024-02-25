How to Maintain Your Furnace

Furnace maintenance involves regularly cleaning, checking and testing all of your HVAC system’s vital components to ensure it runs efficiently.…

Furnace maintenance involves regularly cleaning, checking and testing all of your HVAC system’s vital components to ensure it runs efficiently. When you don’t keep up with regular tuneups, don’t be surprised if you run into problems. A broken furnace is the last thing you want to deal with in freezing temperatures.

According to Courtney Klosterman, home insights expert at Hippo Insurance, common system breakdowns are the result of dirty filters, thermostat settings, a pilot light being out or a faulty thermocouple. “Regular maintenance each season can help ensure heating and cooling systems operate properly and efficiently, and help prolong the longevity of the system over time,” Klosterman says.

Here’s what you should know about furnace maintenance, plus some tips to keep in mind for winter.

— Benefits of furnace maintenance.

— What a furnace maintenance appointment includes.

— How often does a furnace require service?

— Can I clean my furnace myself?

— Furnace maintenance tips for homeowners.

Benefits of Furnace Maintenance

When you think of your home’s heating system as you would your car, it’s easier to understand the value of maintenance. You rely on your HVAC system and vehicle every day, and when something goes wrong, it can lead to costly repairs or even put your health and safety at risk.

“Keeping your furnace in proper working condition is about more than staying warm and comfortable; it’s about protecting your family from potential dangers,” says Mark Swepston, president of Atlas Butler, a Columbus, Ohio-based heating, cooling and plumbing company.

Here are several benefits of regular furnace checkups:

— Improves indoor air quality: Furnaces have air filters that remove contaminants before the air passes through the HVAC system and your home. A clogged filter can increase the amount of dust and allergens in your home.

— Extends the life of your furnace: According to home services website Angi, a furnace should last between 15 and 20 years. Regular maintenance will keep your furnace performing at its best and fix issues before they become bigger, more expensive problems.

— Reduces the chance of repairs and breakdowns: Furnace upkeep is also considered preventive maintenance. The cost to repair a broken furnace is $316 on average, but more extensive repairs to gas-powered furnaces can be as high as $500, according to Angi. Emergency repair service can bump this price up to $1,200.

— Protects your home from hazards: One of the biggest concerns with gas furnaces is carbon monoxide. “When gas furnaces are clean and working well, they don’t produce much carbon monoxide,” Swepston says. “To lower this risk, it’s essential to have a professional check your furnace every year. They’ll look for problems like cracks that might permit carbon monoxide to leak into your home.”

— Maintains your manufacturer’s warranty: Many manufacturer warranties require regular maintenance as part of their terms for the warranty to remain valid.

— It saves you money: A properly working furnace doesn’t have to work as hard to keep your home warm. This reduces how much fuel you need to heat your home and lowers your home’s energy bills.

What a Furnace Maintenance Appointment Includes

The average cost for a tuneup is between $80 and $500, according to Angi. Professional maintenance can include a variety of services depending on your system, your home and what the HVAC contractor offers.

“The main idea of annual cleaning or tuneup is to ensure your furnace is ready for the upcoming heating system,” says Andrew Hancock, president of Gilman Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Ashland, Virginia. “Annual furnace cleaning and tuneup, which can be referred to as seasonal furnace maintenance, involve checking all essential parts of the furnace for wear and tear and replacing them if needed.”

HVAC expert Raymond Snesrud, founder and CEO of Water Heaters Now in Minneapolis, gave a short list of items your scheduled service technician should perform annually:

1. Check the furnace and condenser for pest invasion.

2. Ensure all burners are firing appropriately, especially on modulating units.

3. Vacuum out the return box and electronic housing.

4. Check and lubricate the blower motor and fan.

5. Check proper ventilation, airflow, exhaust and combustion.

6. Check carbon monoxide levels with an Orsat apparatus, which analyzes oxygen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in a gas sample, to ensure there are no issues in the heat exchanger.

How Often Does a Furnace Require Service?

Furnace manufacturers typically recommend annual maintenance from a qualified technician, ideally before you use your system in the fall. “Forced air furnaces should be serviced by a professional every other year at a very minimum, however, annual is recommended,” Snesrud says.

Can I Clean My Furnace Myself?

Homeowners can perform basic maintenance tasks, such as changing the air filters, but other tasks should be left to professionals.

For example, Hancock says checking a heat exchanger is part of seasonal furnace maintenance, but he recommends leaving this task to the pros as it requires specialized knowledge of the furnace system. “Additionally, professionals have all necessary tools to accurately diagnose issues with the heat exchanger, and a professional’s trained eye sees things that might be invisible to untrained homeowners, reducing the risks of dangerous conditions,” Hancock adds.

Swepston also says repairs, major cleanings, ductwork modification or cleaning, and the installation of new units should only be attempted by trained professionals.

Furnace Maintenance Tips for Homeowners

Although most furnace maintenance tasks should be left to qualified technicians, there are steps homeowners can take to keep their furnaces in working condition.

— Change the air filter regularly: According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), manufacturers typically recommend replacement every 60 to 90 days. “This will keep them running efficiently and keep them clear of air pollutants like dust and pet dander,” Klosterman says.

— Inspect your vents and registers: Keep the area around your vents and registers open and dust-free. Snesrud says to clean out accessible heating registers with a shop vac.

— Check your thermostat: “Make sure it’s set for efficiency and comfort, and consider upgrading to a programmable thermostat,” says Swepston. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your thermostat to approximately 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit while you’re awake and setting it lower when you’re asleep or away from home. You can save as much as 10% per year on your heating bill by turning the thermostat back seven to 10 degrees for eight hours per day from its normal setting.

— Check your carbon monoxide detectors: Test your home’s carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they’re functioning properly.

— Schedule an annual tuneup: “Schedule a tuneup for your HVAC system if you haven’t had one this year or you have experienced issues,” says Klosterman. “Common repair signs can include loud banging or clanking noises, a strong smell or airflow that feels different than normal.”

