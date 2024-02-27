How to Financially Prepare for a Government Shutdown

When a government shutdown occurs, your budget could be affected in myriad ways. You might see few to no changes…

When a government shutdown occurs, your budget could be affected in myriad ways.

You might see few to no changes in certain areas, such as continued Social Security paychecks or a government pension. Other segments could have more intense consequences, including delays in travel or application approvals. The exact implications will depend on many factors and will be based on the agreements that Congress makes in the next few days.

Every year, Congress works to pass budget legislation for the next fiscal year, which the president then signs. Under regular conditions, Congress passes annual spending bills before the start of the new fiscal year, which takes place every Oct. 1. If the government does not reach an agreement, however, it can pass short-term spending bills to keep Congress operating while lawmakers work to pass the annual spending bills.

The annual spending bills consist of 12 appropriations bills, and Congress has not yet enacted any full-year appropriations for the fiscal year of 2024. The third continuing resolution (CR) for the fiscal year of 2024, which provides short-term federal spending and keeps the federal government open, is set to expire soon. If no short-term or annual spending bills are passed by then, a shutdown could occur.

The third continuing resolution for the fiscal year of 2024 is scheduled to run out in two tranches. Government funding for 4 of the 12 appropriation bills expires on March 1. A partial shutdown could occur starting on Saturday, March 2. The remaining appropriations will expire the following Friday, March 8. Lawmakers have been working to agree on spending legislation, but budgeting negotiations have not reached a resolution.

Given this, if a partial shutdown begins after March 1, many U.S. government services could be affected. While some essential jobs may continue, other workers might be furloughed until a resolution is found.

To prepare financially for a government shutdown, consider the following:

— What is a government shutdown?

— Check your financial emergency funds.

— Look at your government payment needs.

— Review your travel plans.

— Hold back on large purchases.

— Revisit your long-term financial plan.

What Is a Government Shutdown?

During a government shutdown, nonessential U.S. government offices close until funding is renewed. Essential services do remain in operation. Each federal agency comes up with its own shutdown plan. This means that you may notice some government services continue but in a restricted way.

Government shutdowns have occurred on occasion in the last decades. Some of the recent shutdowns include pauses during 1995 and 1996, a shutdown in 2013 and a 35-day stretch from the end of 2018 to the beginning of 2019. In the past, services such as in-hospital medical care and air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance have been deemed essential.

[READ: 3 Tips for Investors in a Government Shutdown]

Check Your Financial Emergency Funds

There could be changes to interest rates when a shutdown occurs, including a spike if market conditions take a dive. Consider squirreling away extra cash for unexpected expenses.

“It’s wise to have an emergency fund in a savings account that can cover at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses,” said Jim DesRocher, a financial advisor and founder of TrueView Financial in Middleton, Massachusetts, in an email. “This cushion can help you weather the storm without resorting to high-interest debt or dipping into long-term investments.”

[READ: How Much Should You Save In an Emergency Fund?]

Look at Your Government Payment Needs

In past shutdowns, government benefits have continued.

“Stay informed about your Social Security benefits and any other government assistance programs you may rely on,” DesRocher said. “Understand the eligibility criteria and the process to apply.”

It’s possible that certain processes will be paused during a shutdown. This could mean that if you are eligible for Medicare or Social Security, you won’t be able to get the benefit verified. During a government shutdown in 1995 and 1996, Medicare applicants were temporarily turned away. Social Security requests might not be reviewed, and tax refunds could be delayed as well.

If you’re in a tight money spot, look for other places for help.

“Various nonprofit and community-based organizations offer assistance during government shutdowns,” said Daniel Morris, founder of My Caring Plan, an elder care resources hub, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in an email. A few to try: civic groups, senior centers, food banks and thrift stores.

Review Your Travel Plans

In previous shutdowns, national parks have halted visitor entry or services. In 2018 and 2019, when the government paused its funding, some places remained open. However, visitors did not receive services inside the parks.

In addition, there were extra delays at airports during the 2018-2019 shutdown. This was due to shortages related to Transportation Security Administration agents. In their absence, fewer security checkpoints were open and travelers had to wait longer than usual in lines.

Hold Back on Large Purchases

When there are uncertain times, you may opt to avoid new loans or significant home renovations.

“Reduce nonessential spending,” Morris said. This will keep your cash reserves intact, and it will prevent you from overleveraging your finances. Once the government resumes and the market stabilizes, you might decide to move forward with your plans.

[READ: 4 Tips for Retirees in a Government Shutdown]

Revisit Your Long-Term Financial Plan

You may want to sit down and spend some time evaluating your portfolio and the different risk levels of your investments. If your job position faces uncertainty due to a government shutdown, you might look for other ways to bring in cash.

“Diversify your income sources by exploring part-time work or side gigs, which can provide an additional financial safety net during uncertain times,” DesRocher said. “Being proactive and maintaining financial flexibility will help you weather government shutdowns or other unexpected financial challenges more effectively.”

More from U.S. News

How Much a 401(k) Early Withdrawal Costs

Retirement Account Withdrawal Strategies

12 Ways to Avoid the IRA Early Withdrawal Penalty

How to Financially Prepare for a Government Shutdown originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/28/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.