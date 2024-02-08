How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/8/2024

Stocks held near record levels on Wall Street as evidence kept piling up to show the job market remains remarkably…

Stocks held near record levels on Wall Street as evidence kept piling up to show the job market remains remarkably solid.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday, just a few points shy of closing above the 5,000 level for the first time. The Dow rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

The latest show of strength for the economy came from a report indicating fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. The Walt Disney Co. jumped after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 4,997.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.97 points, or 0.1%, to 38,726.33.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.07 points, or 0.2%, to 15,793.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.34 points, or 1.5%, to 1,979.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.30 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 71.91 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 164.76 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.97 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 228.08 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 1,036.79 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 782.36 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 47.37 points, or 2.3%.

