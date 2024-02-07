Horace Mann: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.5 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 84 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $402.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

