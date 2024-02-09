Honda: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Friday reported earnings of $1.72 billion in its fiscal…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Friday reported earnings of $1.72 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.06.

The automaker posted revenue of $36.5 billion in the period.

