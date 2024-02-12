Home Decor Heartbreak: 4 Things That Will Send a Love Interest Running

During the excitement of a new romance, there’s a silent, often overlooked, player in the game of love: your home…

During the excitement of a new romance, there’s a silent, often overlooked, player in the game of love: your home decor.

In the early stages of dating, your home decor choices make a much larger impact on the future of your relationship than you may realize. When your partner steps into your home for the first time, your decor can invite them into a love sanctuary or send them running. Even with well-established relationships, the battle over decor, cleanliness and clutter can send a partner packing.

Here are common pitfalls that can turn your space into a relationship roller coaster, as well as the choices that set the stage for long-lasting love.

1. A Dirty Home

A recent survey by Redecor, a Finland-based realistic design simulation game, asked roughly 3,600 women worldwide to share their decor red flags. The questions were multiple choice with an open-ended answer box as an option. Out of six questions, the number one word used to define a relationship red flag was “dirty.”

“Women are all about a clean home, but the bedroom and bathroom are more important than any other location,” says Natalie Gal, senior director of content at Redecor. Dirty doesn’t just encompass things like dishes in the sink or a bathtub covered in soap scum. It can also include clutter, hoarding or evidence of low overall hygiene.

Based on results from the survey, “not having clean towels, holes in the comforter or sheets, and a mattress on the floor are seen as dirty or cringe to many women, and a major red flag,” Gal says. Other red flags include having no curtains and using plastic utensils for eating.

2. Clutter

A big source of friction in new relationships is clutter. “If you’re just starting dating, you’re going to see two different living styles and everyone has different thresholds, particularly for clutter,” says Gayle Goddard, professional organizer and owner of The Clutter Fairy in Houston, Texas, who produces a weekly podcast on organizing, cleaning and clutter.

“One often has a tolerance for clutter that is lower than the other, which sets up a dynamic where one person constantly reaches a frustration level and causes dissonance in the relationship,” Goddard says.

The key to reducing the friction is to address clutter head on, especially if you are in the process of merging two households. Clutter needs to be discussed and processed to determine how it will be managed, or it can cause major problems down the line.

3. Pets

The third most used word in the Redecor survey was “pets.” People love their furry companions, and that can be a crossroads with a new love interest.

“Fifty percent of the respondents said if the person lets pets be everywhere, such as the coach and the bed, etc., it would be a deal breaker,” Gal says. “The other half said if the partner wouldn’t allow pets in their home, that would be the deal breaker.”

If your stance on pet policies is important, talk with your new love interest or partner about their viewpoint before the relationship gets too involved. Otherwise, it could lead to major heartbreak down the line.

4. Items From An Ex

The second most used word in the open-ended responses of the survey was “ex.”

“Women said, if you have something in the house from your ex — that would be a complete turnoff, more than any other red flag,” says Gal. This could be a picture of an ex, old toiletries or clothing.

What Surprisingly Doesn’t Send a Love Interest Running

There’s good news for those who pass the initial home decor test. When it comes time to merge households, most partners are excited about getting to combine their individual design preferences and belongings.

In the survey, 77% said they prefer to align on what we both like. Only 4% said they would want to have full control over designing their home with their partner. The key is making sure one decor doesn’t overpower the goal of the home. This can be tricky if one person has a different design style than you.

Gal describes an extreme case, where her neighbors got divorced and the husband converted the home into a Star Wars-themed living space. “He said his wife wouldn’t let him have any of it so he was living it up,” Gal says. Having too much of a particular decor, like toys, alcohol or other collections, can be seen as red flag to some. However, it seems most partners are willing to compromise on things.

Roughly 43% of respondents said they never made their partners get rid of anything when moving in together. Maybe love really can be blind.

