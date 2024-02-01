Hologic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $246.5…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $246.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $983.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.97 to $4.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.07 billion.

