Himax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $23.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $227.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.6 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $945.4 million.

