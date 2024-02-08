Hershey: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $349 million. The…

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.86 billion, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.16 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings to be $9 to $9.11 per share.

