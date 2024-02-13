Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported profit of $91…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported profit of $91 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.24 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $831 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $347 million, or $12.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

