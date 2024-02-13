HEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported net income of $49.3 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported net income of $49.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $961.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.1 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE

