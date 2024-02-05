Live Radio
Haynes International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 6:07 AM

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.9 million.

