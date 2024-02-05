Haynes International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7…

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAYN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.