Hasbro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $7.64. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.49 billion, or $10.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 billion.

