Harley-Davidson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.8 million. The Milwaukee-based company

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $807 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $706.6 million, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.88 billion.

