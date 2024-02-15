Hannon Armstrong: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.8 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $148.8 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $191 million.

