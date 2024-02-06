Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.5…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131 million.

