Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $454.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $459.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAIN

