GXO Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share.

