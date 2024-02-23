Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 8:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.

