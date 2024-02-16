Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Scott; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

