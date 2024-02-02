Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. ___ NBC’s “Meet…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

