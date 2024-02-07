Green Plains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $712.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $93.4 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.