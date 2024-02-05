Green Giant: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANZHONG, China (AP) — HANZHONG, China (AP) — Green Giant Inc. (GGE) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

HANZHONG, China (AP) — Green Giant Inc. (GGE) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanzhong, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $185,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $185,000.

