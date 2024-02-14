Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.6 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $181.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $589.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.