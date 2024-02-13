Great Elm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $239,000…

Listen now to WTOP News

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $239,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.