Grand Canyon Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported net income of $80.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $278.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205 million, or $6.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $960.9 million.

