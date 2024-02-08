Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. lost 13.50 cents at $5.8850 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $4.3325 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. lost 13.50 cents at $5.8850 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $4.3325 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 3.75 cents at $3.7875 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $11.9350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose 1.55 cents at $1.8377 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.30 cents at $2.4685 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .07 cent at $.7330 a pound.

