Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 11.25 cents at $5.9225 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.75 cents at $4.3375 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.7650 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 9.25 cents at $12.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.67 cents at $1.8427 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 2.07 cents at $2.4842 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.02 cents at $.7325 a pound.

