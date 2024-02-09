Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. rose 8.25 cents at $5.9675 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.29 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. rose 8.25 cents at $5.9675 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.29 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 3.50 cents at $3.7525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 10 cents at $11.8350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle gained .85 cent at $1.8462 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $2.4715 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .37 cent at $.7367 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.