Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 1.50 cents at $5.99 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.3175 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 3 cents at $3.7825 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 9.50 cents at $11.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .37 cent at $1.8425 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.67 cents at $2.4882 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.7357 a pound.

