Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 8.50 cents at $6.0075 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $4.3475 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3.50 cents at $3.80 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 19.25 cents at $11.8175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.8387 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.97 cents at $2.4645 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7385 a pound.

