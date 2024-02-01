Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 6.25 cents at $6.0150 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $4.4725 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 6.25 cents at $6.0150 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $4.4725 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $38425 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 19 cents at $12.0325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose 2.40 cents at $1.7975 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 4.72 cents at $2.4487 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .55 cent at $.7580 a pound.

