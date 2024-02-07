Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 12.25 cents at $6.0350 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.3750 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7.25 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 8.50 cents at $11.9175 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.55 cents at $1.8260 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.85 cents at $2.4635 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.7427 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.