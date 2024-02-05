Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. lost 9.50 cents at $5.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.4275 a bushel, Mar. oats…

Wheat for Mar. lost 9.50 cents at $5.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.4275 a bushel, Mar. oats was down 4.25 cents at $3.6750 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $11.9625 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle 1ost .83 cent at $1.7972 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 2.05 cents at $2.4275 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 1.05 cents at $.7440 a pound.

