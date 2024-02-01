Grains mixed and Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixedr Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixedr Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up .25 cent at $5.9475 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .50 cent at $4.4675 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3 cents at $3.8075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.1225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 1.40 cents at $1.7862 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 3.52 cents at $2.4342 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .67 cent at $.7652 a pound.

