Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. lost 1.75 cents at $5.9975 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.50 cents at $4.4275 a bushel, Mar. oats was down 12.50 cents at $3.7175 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 14.75 cents at $11.8850 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.8055 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .07 cent at $2.4480 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.7545 a pound.

