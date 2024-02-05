Grains lower and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 12 cents at $5.8950 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3 cents at $4.4175 a bushel; Mar. oats was off .25 cent at $3.72 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 11 cents at $11.87 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.8087 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.80 cents at $2.4340 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .78 cent at $.7487 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.