Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 11 cents at $5.88 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.50 cents at $4.3425 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 2 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 10.25 cents at $11.8275 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 1.40 cents at $1.8285 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.55 cents at $2.4627 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 1.20 cents at $.7477 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.