Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost .50 cent at $6.0025 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.75 cents at $4.30 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 4 cents at $3.76 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $11.9350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.8472 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 2.45 cents at $2.4890 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down .63 cent at $.7322 a pound.

