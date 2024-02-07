Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 8.50 cents at $6.0350 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.25 cents at $4.3750 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 8.50 cents at $6.0350 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.25 cents at $4.3750 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.8025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 7.75 cents at $11.9175 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .40 cent at $1.8260 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .32 cent at $2.4635 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.7427 a pound.

