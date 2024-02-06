Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 4.75 cents at $5.95 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4 cents at $4.3875 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 4.75 cents at $5.95 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4 cents at $4.3875 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 10.50 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $11.9950 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle advanced 3.28 cents at $1.83 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 3.92 cents at $2.4667 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .93 cent at $.7347 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.