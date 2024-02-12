Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 3:43 PM

Wheat for Mar. was up .75 cent at $5.9750 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.50 cents at $4.3050 a bushel, Mar. oats gianed 3 cents at $3.7825 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 9.50 cents at $11.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .37 cent at $1.8425 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.67 cents at $2.4882 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.7357 a pound.

