Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 1.75 cents at $5.9125 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.50 cents at $4.3925 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .50 cent at $3.7250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 13.25 cents at $12.0025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.8105 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.10 cents at $2.4450 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off 1.10 cents at $.7377 a pound.

