Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 6.75 cents at $6.0150 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2 cents at $4.4475 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 8.50 cents at $3.7225 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off 14.25 cents at $11.98 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 1.93 cents at $1.8055 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.78 cents at $2.4520 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .87 cent at $.7565 a pound.

