Graham: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Monday reported profit of $165,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

