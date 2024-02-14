GrafTech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $217.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $255.3 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $620.5 million.

