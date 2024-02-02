Gorman-Rupp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported profit of $9 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported profit of $9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $659.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.